Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $14.67 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $14,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,505,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $260.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

