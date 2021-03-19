Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,692 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Splunk were worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Splunk by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $355,308,000 after acquiring an additional 602,881 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,511,000 after acquiring an additional 409,168 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Splunk by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 666,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,228,000 after acquiring an additional 406,902 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Splunk by 329.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 483,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after buying an additional 371,017 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $133.84 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.22 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.11.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,478. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

