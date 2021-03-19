Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 420 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cohu were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cohu by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $202.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.15 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.