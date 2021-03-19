Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.24% of The ODP worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in The ODP in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The ODP in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in The ODP by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in The ODP in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $38.41 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ODP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

