Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.11 Million Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in M/I Homes by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in M/I Homes by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of MHO opened at $54.65 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other M/I Homes news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $309,815.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $168,974.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

