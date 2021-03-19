Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Vector Group worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,902,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vector Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vector Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,741,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vector Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,033,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66,066 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

VGR stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $3,370,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,941,524.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Lampen purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

