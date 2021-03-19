Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,040 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,265,000 after buying an additional 2,973,435 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 534,194 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 722.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after buying an additional 418,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,655,000 after buying an additional 264,095 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,081. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEP stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average of $83.01. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.