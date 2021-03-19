Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 15,240 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,240 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

ARI opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $15.11.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on ARI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

