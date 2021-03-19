Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 25,420 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,420 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $285,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,964,000 after purchasing an additional 126,483 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 72.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $93.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

