Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 880 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 20.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of CRS opened at $42.79 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

