Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 920 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,020 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Perficient worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $61.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $63.56.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

