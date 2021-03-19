Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.61

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 17184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

