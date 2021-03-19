Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €88.53 ($104.15).

Get Puma alerts:

PUM opened at €90.06 ($105.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 170.57. Puma has a 12 month low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 12 month high of €93.44 ($109.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €85.63 and a 200 day moving average of €82.79.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.