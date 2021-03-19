Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Issued By SVB Leerink

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Calithera Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32).

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CALA. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $2.74 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

