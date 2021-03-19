Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Gabelli cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, G.Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of SASR opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $132.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,360,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,076.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 302,818 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.