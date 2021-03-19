Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) Lifted by Analyst

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Raymond James currently has a “OUTPERFORM” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CWX. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.79.

Shares of TSE:CWX opened at C$9.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$766.71 million and a P/E ratio of 12.85. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

