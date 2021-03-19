Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CATY. Truist boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

