Qtron Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,729 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Popular by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Popular by 106.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Popular during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $72.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.89. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $75.16.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $435,120.00. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

