Qtron Investments LLC Buys Shares of 5,942 Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUAN shares. Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $43.24 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

