Qtron Investments LLC Sells 3,328 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 272,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 55,018 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP opened at $53.92 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.