QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s 9th Largest Position

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 3.5% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $57,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,876,443. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $59.04 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $150.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

