Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.47

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 644581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Quantum in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $482.38 million, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 2.55.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quantum news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 33,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $191,414.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,442.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Regan J. Macpherson sold 8,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $57,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,372 shares of company stock valued at $530,929. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quantum by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 802,931 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 683,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 104,655 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $2,325,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 40,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Quantum by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Company Profile (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

