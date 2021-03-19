Qudian Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 172,183 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,230% compared to the typical volume of 7,389 call options.

Shares of NYSE:QD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. 15,437,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,731,893. The stock has a market cap of $700.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Qudian has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.90. Qudian had a net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QD. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Qudian by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Qudian by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,171,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 168,111 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Qudian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qudian in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

