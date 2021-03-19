Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Director Jean-François Pruneau Sells 50,000 Shares

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Director Jean-François Pruneau sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.85, for a total transaction of C$1,792,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,872,875.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.14 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

