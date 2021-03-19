Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target Cut to $341.00

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $371.00 to $341.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 153.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.67.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel stock opened at $134.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel has a one year low of $78.16 and a one year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quidel will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,692,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Quidel by 588.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after acquiring an additional 370,231 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Quidel by 2,433.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after acquiring an additional 256,932 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,117,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.