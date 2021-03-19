R. Scapa Declaration Of James Sells 6,998 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 6,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $421,629.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

R. Scapa Declaration Of James also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 13,916 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $852,911.64.

On Tuesday, February 16th, R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 18,183 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,203,169.11.

On Tuesday, January 19th, R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 17,737 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,076,103.79.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $59.14 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $68.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -295.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,186 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,050 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,248 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,582 shares of the software’s stock worth $175,125,000 after buying an additional 425,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.