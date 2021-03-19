Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

RXT opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,248,627.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,633.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $658,292.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,148 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at $899,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth $390,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $4,929,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at about $1,476,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

