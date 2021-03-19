Ratecoin Price Down 29.7% Over Last Week (XRA)

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. Ratecoin has a total market capitalization of $71,987.14 and $5.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ratecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

