Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 668,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $34,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000.

Shares of BATS PTNQ opened at $51.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

