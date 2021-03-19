Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,952 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $29,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,057,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,731,000 after buying an additional 38,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period.

DVY opened at $114.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average is $97.65. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $116.34.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

