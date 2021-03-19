Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 446,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $39,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

HDV stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $95.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.50.

