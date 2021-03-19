Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,039 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,378 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $44,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.68.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $439.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $468.48 and a 200 day moving average of $478.70. The company has a market cap of $210.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.10 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

