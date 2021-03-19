Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 214,182 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,182 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $41,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 124,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 44,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

