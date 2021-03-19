Raymond James Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$38.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SU. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.98.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

TSE:SU opened at C$27.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.94. The stock has a market cap of C$41.38 billion and a PE ratio of -9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.28 and a one year high of C$29.55.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.