Raymond James Raises GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to $35.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

GFL has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $34.47.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.