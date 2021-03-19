Raymond James Raises Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Price Target to $40.00

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point downgraded Hilltop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $37.78 on Monday. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at $25,435,000. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in Hilltop by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,759,000 after acquiring an additional 468,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hilltop by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,824,000 after acquiring an additional 314,297 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hilltop by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 405,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 232,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth $4,115,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

