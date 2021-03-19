Raymond James Raises Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target to C$1.25

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$1.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 101.61% from the company’s previous close.

SGY has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surge Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.78.

Shares of SGY stock opened at C$0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$210.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.33. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.76.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

