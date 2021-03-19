Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 338,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 151,984 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 145,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.34. The firm has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a PE ratio of -67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

