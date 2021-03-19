Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,029,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,993,000 after buying an additional 607,009 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,493,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Realty Income by 1,878.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 468,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $66.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.18.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

