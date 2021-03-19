Redburn Partners Begins Coverage on Square (NYSE:SQ)

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.16.

Square stock opened at $224.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.48 and a 200-day moving average of $204.62. Square has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,204,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,250.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,244,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,073,030 shares of company stock worth $249,492,640. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

