Redburn Partners Reiterates Neutral Rating for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Redburn Partners reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Autolus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.22.

Shares of AUTL opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.06). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $132,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

