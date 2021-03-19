RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 152.19% and a negative net margin of 142.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 25,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,466. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $347.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.