Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 957 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 957 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,431 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,307,000 after purchasing an additional 627,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

CFG opened at $45.38 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.11.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

