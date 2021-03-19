Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $6,044,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY opened at $93.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average is $79.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $94.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $133.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.8576 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.02.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.