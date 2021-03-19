Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Hershey by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 22,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in The Hershey by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HSY opened at $156.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.77. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $156.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.43.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,707.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,899 shares of company stock worth $2,855,825 in the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

