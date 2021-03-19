Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth $40,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 60.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $558,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLIR. William Blair lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.86.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $54.97 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

