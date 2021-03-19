Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

