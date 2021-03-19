Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNM stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

