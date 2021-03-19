REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of REGENXBIO from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.11.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.28.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 21,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,056,411.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,821,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,975 shares of company stock worth $4,840,742 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

