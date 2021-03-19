Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Trading Up 12.4%

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) shares were up 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $18.79. Approximately 2,316,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 1,069,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REKR shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on Rekor Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

